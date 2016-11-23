Christmas Village lights up on Nov. 27

CNMI first lady Diann Torres will be hosting a Christmas Village in the courtyard of the multi-purpose center in Susupe, and the lights will be officially turned on at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 2016 to welcome the holiday season.

Mrs. Torres said her foundation members, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library staff and the Best Sunshine International-Corporate Social Responsibility team came up with the idea.

She said 27 slots for the 10x10 “theme variations” have already been filled assigned to participants who will decorate them. These include businesses, government agencies, community organizations or family groups.

The first lady said every “house” in the Christmas Village will look different.

“We have been working extremely hard to ensure the success of the Christmas Village,” she added.

“The public can expect a beautiful display of Christmas-themed variations, amazing fireworks, Christmas caroling and much more during our tree-lighting ceremony.”

The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Department of Public Safety is in charge of turning the lights on and off every day, and DPS will also provide security in the area for the duration of the display.

“We are inviting the general public to come and join us,” Mrs. Torres said. “We have invited the Olomway choir to sing a few Christmas songs and if time permits, I may be reading a Christmas story at our enchanted library’s front yard.”

Steven Brownstein Entertainment will provide some fireworks.

“We are very excited and look forward to the lighting ceremony,” Mrs. Torres said.

The activities and events throughout the season are still being finalized, but she said these will include an outdoor movie screened by the Friends of the Library and other fun entertainment.

She added that they have also invited vendors to sell snow cones, popcorn and other snacks to help raise funds for the public library.

To reserve a 10x10 spot, call 235-5383 or email ladydianntorres@gmail.com/. At stake is the “People’s Choice Award and Bragging Rights.” The registration fee for the slots is $50.

The village will be open to the public for free from Nov. 27 to Jan. 7, and village lights will be turned on each night between these days from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The founder and main coordinator of the Christmas Village is first lady Diann Tudela Torres through the Lady Diann Torres Foundation.

The following are the village themes:

The North Pole

Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop

Gingerbread House

Candy Land with Disney’s Mickey & Minnie

The Nativity

Santa’s Toy Shop

The Grinch

Blue Christmas

Icicles

Peace on Earth

Latte House

White House

City of Angels

Hunter’s Cabin

Jack Frost

Tangled/Tropical Knights

Christmas in the Pacific

Disney’s Frozen

Santa’s Enchanted Library

PROAs

Santa’s Church

Main Photo Booth (Collage)

Christmas Bridge

Mrs. Torres said she would like to thank the following partners:

Governor’s Office

Joeten-Kiyu Public Library

Steven Brownstein

Imperial Pacific

Joeten Enterprises, Inc.

Pacific Insurance Underwriters, Inc.

Lanchun Jacq

Bank of Guam

Commonwealth Utilities Corporation

Kanoa Resort

Northern Marianas College

Department of Public Safety

Pacifica Insurance Underwriters,

Skywalker Communications

Youth Affairs Office

Saipan Mayor’s Office

Department of Public Works

Saipan Stevedore

IT&E

Department of Lands and Natural Resources

CARE

Bridge Capital

TSL Foundation

Indigenous Affairs Office

Rep. Angel Demapan

VFW

Department of Corrections

Class of 1998

Mount Carmel School/Rufina

IPI