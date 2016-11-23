BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Paul Manglona retains seat; no changes in Precincts 1, 3 House results

ROTA Sen. Paul Manglona received 279 absentee votes on top of the 372 votes he received on Election Day for a total of 651 votes. Republican George Hocog garnered 100 absentee votes and 378 votes on Nov. 8 for a total of 478 votes. Democrat Thomas Manglona finished third with 150 absentee votes in addition to the 234 votes he received on Election Day.

In the House races, the tabulation of the absentee ballots did not change the Nov. 8 results. Republican candidates Joe Itibus and Greg "Tame" Sablan still finished sixth in Precincts 1 and 3 which means that the GOP has won 15 of the 20 House seats.