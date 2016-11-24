Bill to add strangulation and stalking to list of domestic violence crimes

SPEAKER Ralph Demapan has introduced a measure that, he says, will improve the justice system’s response to domestic violence by adding strangulation and stalking to the list of domestic violence crimes.

Demapan’s House Bill 19-206 was drafted by the Attorney General’s Office to “add more teeth” to the law against domestic violence crimes.

According to the bill, strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence.

“Unconsciousness may occur within seconds and death within minutes. It is among the best predictors of future homicide in domestic violence cases.”

Presently, strangulation is charged as battery, but “the penalties for battery are not sufficient to reflect the severity of this offense.”

As for stalking, current CNMI law is based on Alaska statutes that do not “address the full range of stalking behaviors including indirect communications with victims.”

Under the bill, “Any person who willfully and unlawfully strangles or attempts to strangle a household member is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than seven years. No injuries are required to prove attempted strangulation, [and] the prosecution is not required to prove that the defendant intended to injure or kill the victim. The only intent required is the intent to strangle or attempt to strangle.”

The bill also states that stalking in the first degree “is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to four years, by a fine of up to $2,000 or both,” while stalking in the second degree “is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to one year, by a fine of up to $1,000 or both.”