Zoning Board approves Saipan Adventure Tours’ conditional use permit for secondary landing strip

THE secondary landing strip for Saipan Adventure Tours’ skydiving activities in Kagman will also serve as a community activity center, attorney Robert T. Torres told the Zoning Board during a recent public hearing.

The board approved the company’s conditional use permit application to use a secondary landing strip.

Torres, who represents the company, said its landing strip is located behind a fire station.

The area will be enclosed with a perimeter fence and can be used as a soccer or baseball field, he added.

Community members will have access to the landing strip, but they also have to coordinate first with the Saipan Adventure Tours management if they want to use the area.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the use is classified as “amusement, outdoor” and is permitted in the district as a conditional use.

The project, she said, is located in Kagman on Lot 010 G 18 and it is zoned as public resource.

In July 2015, the Zoning Board approved the company’s conditional use application to operate skydiving or parachuting activities on island.

The take-off point of the skydiving operation is the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, and the landing site is a 23,000 sq. m area behind the Joeten Dandan building which is zoned as rural.

In Kagman, the company’s secondary landing strip has an area of 25,000 sq. m.