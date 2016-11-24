Corrections, rape defendant settle lawsuit over soursop tea

A SETTLEMENT agreement has been reached between a pre-trial detainee and the Department of Corrections whose officials were sued for not allowing the detainee, a defendant in a rape case, a supply of soursop tea which he says he needs for his cancer.

The District Court for the NMI was informed about the settlement on Nov. 18, 2016, a day after Joseph Seman Epina, 42, filed a verified complaint and a motion for injunction through his counsel Jeanne Rayphand.

No other details of the settlement were available as of Tuesday.

On Nov. 17, 2016, Epina sued Corrections Commissioner Georgia Cabrera, Division of Pre-Trial Detention Director Jose Pangelinan and Division of Corrections Director Gregory Castro in their official capacities for denying him soursop tea to treat growing and painful tumors in his mouth.

According to court documents, Epina was diagnosed with varrucuous carcinoma in 2012 after which surgery was performed to remove the cancer.

Approximately a week after the surgery, the cancer re-appeared, and a physician, Dr. Kenneth D. Pierson, recommended that Epina drink soursop tea.

After drinking the soursop tea for three months, the cancer disappeared, court documents stated.

However in Oct. 2015, the cancer re-appeared and Epina once again began drinking soursop tea which resulted in the reduction of the extent of the cancer, the documents added.

Epina was arrested in March 2016 on a charge of raping a 12-year-old girl. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.