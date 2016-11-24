Rep. Angel Demapan: MVA should regulate tour guides and operators

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan has introduced legislation that will allow the Marianas Visitors Authority to regulate tour guides and operators in the commonwealth

House Bill 19-207 proposes to enable MVA to strengthen the qualifications for tour guides and tour operators.

According to Demapan, MVA’s tour guide licensing program authorized by 4 CMC Subsection 2172-2173 has not been implemented because the existing law does not give MVA meaningful authority to regulate tour guides.

Demapan said the purpose of his bill is to give MVA the ability to establish additional qualifications for tour guides and tour operators and to engage in enforcement actions against those who do not comply with the statute.

The proposed amendments to the provisions Section 2172 read:

“Tour Operators and Tourist Land/Sea Transport Operators: MVA Approved Certification Required: In order to obtain a certification from MVA to conduct business as a Tour Operator or Tourist Land/Sea Transport Operator, a person must: (a) be a member in good standing of MVA; (b) maintain an office within the CNMI; (c) not employ tour guides that have not been certified by MVA as required by 4 CMC Section 2173; (d) maintain a bank account in the CNMI under the business name and ( e) employ or retain as an independent contractor at least one person who is fluent in the English language and (f) comply with such other terms and conditions designed to promote the professionalism of the tour industry as MVA may require by regulation including any licensing fee that is necessary to recoup the costs of operating the programs authorized by this article.”

Section 2173 is amended by deleting the letter (c) provision and replacing the language with:

“MVA may adopt such additional qualifications for tour guides by regulation as are necessary to promote the professionalism of the tour industry and may adopt a licensing fee by regulation in such an amount that is necessary to recoup the costs of operating the programs authorized by this Article; (d) MVA training courses shall be developed by MVA in consultation with other relevant government agencies; (e) Pursuant to the express intent of this Act to bring uniformity and regulation to all tour operators and tour guides, MVA shall exempt any tour guides from the requirements of this Act.”

The measure also added a new section 2174:

“MVA may adopt regulations to sanction any person who acts as a tour guide, tour operator or tourist land/sea transport operator in violation of this article or in violation of MVA’s regulations. These sanctions may include revocation of a certification, refusal to issue a certification, monetary sanctions or equitable sanctions.”