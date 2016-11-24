Cabinet members undergo leadership training

(Office of the CNMI Governor) — Cabinet members underwent leadership training this week in ongoing efforts to augment the interdependence of government agencies and foster cohesive leadership within the administration.

In collaboration with business development and consulting company Leadership Works, its president and CEO Glenn Furuya focused on creating professional and organizational growth while offering improved strategies developed over 30 years of private and public organizational consulting.

Furuya said that, in his experience working with Pacific Islands, the issue of implied consent applied over decades of weak leadership causes cyclical system failure.

“The most important word in leadership is bifurcation. This is needed for organizations that are changing and where you need to accentuate strengths and assets while neutralizing weaknesses and liabilities. This is where you innovate and transform and as a small commonwealth, considering other organizations I have worked with, I believe that this commonwealth can achieve this,” he said.

According to Gov. Ralph Torres, creating a more cohesive government is a key component in developing efficiency and effectiveness.

“Determining and aligning our purposes is ultimately in the best interests of the commonwealth and will be important in the coming years and for future generations. Our departments are made up of a very diverse group of leaders and one way to ensure that we remain proactive and productive is to align our vision and balance policy and what’s practical,” Governor Torres said.

Secretary Larrisa Larson of the Department of Finance added that the collapse of the Retirement Fund was a defining moment for the commonwealth and a time of critical self-examination.

“We are making good on our government obligations, and closing out judgments and settlements while providing prioritized funding to crucial areas in the commonwealth. There is so much more to improve, but sustained understanding and collaboration is improving our systemic flow,” Larson said.

Department of Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman noted that improvements are gradual and plans are in place to improve services through an online portal, cutting costs and stimulating economic growth.

Commonwealth Office on Transit Authority Special Assistant Alfreda Camacho said a proactive alignment of vision is what the growing fleet of transit vehicles and the creation of accessible transportation services to accommodate the needs of the community is all about.

According to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita, the digitization of patient intake and information will improve emergency services and add efficiency.

Furuya noted that system-wide established protocol and mindfulness, among other things, is needed for effective leadership and positive returns.