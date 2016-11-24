Judge Manglona recuses self from hearing MV Luta lawsuits

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has recused herself from hearing the MV Luta lawsuits.

She said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will preside over the cases.

Judge Manglona is the sister-in-law of Sen. Paul A. Manglona, the political opponent on Rota of Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog, one of the defendants in the lawsuit filed by Takahisa Yamamoto.

The Japanese investor sued Hocog and the management of MV Luta for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Yamamoto said Hocog and MV Luta owners Abelina, Fidel and Deron Mendiola owe him $3.4 million.

The MV Luta owners have also been sued by crewmembers for unpaid salaries and wages amounting to $183,647.77.

Two companies have joined the lawsuit against MV Luta: Long Consulting which is owed $300,000, and Norton Lilly International Inc. which is owed $131,801.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayerJohn Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson in Superior Court, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Del Rosario said the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.

Last week, Hocog’s lawyer Jeffrey A. Moots filed a motion to dismiss Yamamoto’s complaint, saying that the factual basis set forth in it has nothing to indicate that the lt. governor participated in any of the factual allegations.