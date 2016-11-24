Sen. Manglona retains seat; no changes in Precincts 1, 3 House results

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona of Rota received 279 of the 529 absentee ballots cast by island voters to beat Republican George Hocog who had a six-vote lead on Election Day.

Manglona received a total of 651 votes; Hocog, 478; and Democrat Thomas Manglona, 384.

Hocog got only 100 absentee votes while Thomas Manglona, the senator’s younger brother, garnered 150.

In the other races, the tabulation of absentee votes on Tuesday evening did not affect the rankings of the candidates set by the Nov. 8 results.

Republican House candidates Joe Itibus and Greg “Tame” Sablan still finished sixth in Precincts 1 and 3, unseating independent Reps. Ralph Yumul and Roman Benavente.

The GOP has officially won 15 of the 20 House seats and two of three open Senate seats.

(For a complete list of the official results, go to https://www.votecnmi.gov.mp/2016-mid-term-election/)

Commonwealth Election Commission board chair Frances Sablan said they sent out a total of 1,999 absentee ballots and received a total of 1,571.

“It’s a good turnout — usually we get 80 percent but now we have more than 90 percent,” she said.

Of the total number of absentee ballots, 984 were received on Nov. 8 and 587 were received after Election Day.

Of the 1,571 absentee ballots received by the commission, only 1,407 ballots were counted, Sablan said, adding that they rejected a total of 164 ballots during the review process.

She said these ballots were not postmarked properly or they didn’t meet the other requirements.

The official tabulation of the absentee ballots started at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the multi-purpose center, and was completed at 6:28 p.m.

Seven commissioners were present: Frances Sablan, Jesus Sablan, Leilanie Manglona, Joseph Santos, Donald Hofschneider, Trinidad Rabauliman and Esther Yatar.