SHEFA official wants to GPA requirement scrapped

THE Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program should eliminate the grade point average requirement for scholarship program applicants, according to SHEFA chair Oscar M. Babauta

He told the board meeting on Wednesday that many students who did not excel in high school can fare well in college.

He noted, however, that many applicants who failed to meet the 3.0 cumulative GPA requirement have been “deprived” of college education.

Babauta said the GPA requirement should be waived for high school graduates during the applicant’s first year semester in college.

If the scholarship recipient will be able to maintain the required GPA in college, SHEFA will continue the scholarship award in the succeeding semester, he added.

SHEFA administrator Merissa Rasa said the proposal is similar to the CNMI Scholarship program rule which awards scholarships to applicants enrolled in first year college without a GPA requirement.

For his part, SHEFA vice chair Juan “Shine” Tenorio said they should continue to provide students the opportunity to pursue a college education.

“Our goal is to provide assistance to whoever wants to further their education,” he added.

Tenorio said students who did not do well in high school may strive harder in college if given a chance.

SHEFA board member Ursula Lifoifoi Aldan said it is important to help students acquire the education they need to join the workforce in the CNMI, but added that SHEFA must also consider certain requirements to measure the eligibility of scholarship recipients.

The SHEFA board decided to further study Babauta’s proposal.

The scholarship program is funded by Saipan’s annual poker license fee collections.