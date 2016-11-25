USCIS sets CW cap arbitrarily, capriciously, says CUC lawyer

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. legal counsel James Sirok told the federal court that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been setting the annual CW cap in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

In his motion opposing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/USCIS’s motion to dismiss CUC’s first amended complaint, Sirok said USCIS District Director David Gulick “testified on how he set the cap for FY 2016 during the hearing on CUC’s motion for preliminary injunction; however, what is missing in the court’s summary of the matters DHS took under consideration prior to setting the cap is the method Mr. Gulick and his staff used to allocate or calculate the final 2016 cap number.”

Sirok said Gulick testified that for the FY 2016 cap number, USCIS merely chose to reduce the FY 2015 cap by 1,000 because the number was greater than one but large enough to “get the attention” of employers, businesses and the CNMI’s citizens that the total number of CW-1 workers will be reduced to zero by 2019.

Sirok added, “This is arbitrary and capricious conduct in its purest form. This is a prime example of conduct which is not in accordance with the provisions of the [Consolidated Natural Resources Act of 2008] and abusive of whatever discretion may have been created for the secretary of DHS under the provisions of the CNRA.”

Sirok said DHS “might have taken into consideration many factors relevant to CNMI’s economy and future development before computing the cap number for FY 2016, but these considerations are meaningless without some type of calculation, formula, numerical limitation plan or allocation system which generates a number based on such considerations.”

He added, “All of these considerations were thrown aside when Mr. Gulick and his staff simply and randomly decided to reduce the FY 2015 by 1,000 because it was better than one and would get the attention of everyone that there would be no more CW-1 workers after the December 2019.”

Sirok said there was “no causal link between setting the FY 2016 cap number…and the economic and social information obtained by Mr. Gulick and his staff prior to making this decision.”

There was also “no information reported in the Federal Register or brought to the attention of the court through Mr. Gulick’s testimony to show why the reduction number had to be 1,000 versus 1 or 2 or 10 or 100 or even 2,000.”

Sirok said Gulick and his team “merely pulled the reduction number of 1,000 out of thin air to enlighten and humor the populace of the CNMI, and its political leaders, in the same manner a magician pulls a rabbit from a hat.”

Sirok, on behalf of CUC, argues that the current process being utilized by DHS/USCIS to administer and enforce the CW-1 cap, combined with the restriction on early filing of petitions for renewals runs contrary to the due process and equal protection provisions of the 5th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

He said individual CW-1 employees have standing to raise constitutional due process issue.

CUC and 13 of its CW’s have sued DHS/USCIS for rejecting their petitions for renewal which DHS/USCIS said were filed late.

According to Sirok, “A review of the cases cited by DHS/USCIS [in its motion] reveals that CUC has the ability to invoke a constitutionality protected interest.”

Sirok said the federal court also has power and jurisdiction to enjoin or stay agency conduct which is contrary to law under the federal Administration Procedure Act or APA.

He said 5 United States Code § 701 (a)(2) does not preclude this court’s review of the manner, methodology or standard utilized by DHS/USCIS to calculate the annual CW-1 cap number.

5 United States Code § 701 contains provisions on judicial review and (a)(2) applies to applications and definitions.

Sirok said the language of the CNRA provides “law to apply” and gives the federal court a meaningful standard against which to judge DHS’s exercise of whatever discretion it may be empowered with for the purpose of computing and allocating the annual CW-1 cap numbers.

DHS/USCIS, he added, failed to comply with the CNRA requirement to publish by regulation its annual numerical limitation number; to follow the APA Section 553 requirement to first publish the numerical limitation number as proposed; and provide an opportunity for public comment prior to its adoption and implementation.

He said DHS/USCIS also failed to publish the adopted cap number 30 days prior to its effective date.

There has been no numerical limitation plan developed for the allocation of the number of permits to be issued on an annual basis as is required by CNRA, he added.

CUC and its CW-1 employees reiterated that the conduct and actions of DHS/USCIS are contrary to the due process rights of CUC and its individual employees.

For the reasons stated in CUC’s motion, Sirok said DHS/USCIS’ motion to dismiss should be denied.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona earlier denied a motion for preliminary injunction filed by CUC to allow its 13 CW-1 workers to work or continue to work despite their permits’ expiration dates.