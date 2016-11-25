Sen. Cruz tells CDA to work with other agencies to ensure economic development

SENATOR Frank Cruz says the Commonwealth Development Authority should work with other agencies, including regulatory agencies, to ensure that the commonwealth is getting the economic development it needs.

Cruz made this statement during the Senate’s public hearing, Wednesday, on the appointment of Benjamin K. Petersburg as member of the CDA board.

Cruz said he has no issues with the appointee, but he told Petersburg to work with the other board members and ensure that CDA is working closely with other agencies in expediting economic development.

Cruz said CDA’s primary task is to attract development so it should work closely with other agencies for the best interest of the commonwealth.

The senator added that other agencies are doing their best to expedite the process so CDA must not wait and must also do its best to entice investors.

Petersburg, an associate attorney with Berline & Associates LLC, was appointed by Gov. Ralph Torres to the CDA board.

Petersburg said he intends to live up to the trust and faith that the governor has put in him.

Petersburg, who is originally from Iowa, also has a bachelor’s degree in literature and philosophy. He moved to Saipan in 2010 and was assistant attorney general for just over a year and assistant public defender until early of 2015 before going into private practice.

Petersburg told the senators that he is committed to public service and will use his knowledge and skills to further the betterment of the commonwealth.

He said CDA and the Northern Marianas Housing Corp., which is under CDA, play crucial and valuable roles in driving economic growth, encouraging investment, managing federally funded programs and administering housing benefits among many other important responsibilities.

Petersburg noted that although the economy is improving in the CNMI, there is still a housing shortage and this will be his focus if he will be confirmed.

He said CDA and NMHC have the resources to take action and alleviate this housing shortage and to encourage construction of new homes and apartment buildings.

Petersburg said economic growth cannot be limited only to Saipan. He said when he was still employed by the CNMI government, he had the chance to work on Rota and Tinian, too.

“It is clear that both have vast potential for growth. I think it is important to continue to encourage development projects on Tinian and Rota as well to make sure that the rising tide of economic growth raises up to all of the people of the CNMI,” he told members of the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations.

“I can promise you that If I am given the opportunity to serve on the board, I will work hard and diligently to ensure that CDA and NMHC achieve their objectives of improving the lives of the people, to uphold the highest fiduciary duty and to always remember that our purpose is to utilize our resources to the maximum benefit of the CNMI as a whole,” he said.

