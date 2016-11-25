Saipan mayor’s office celebrates Thanksgiving with employees, partners, guests

THE Saipan mayor’s office on Wednesday hosted a pre-Thanksgiving lunch for its administrative staff members, field personnel, partners and invited guests.

Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council chair and acting mayor Antonia Tudela led the mini-celebration at the mayor’s office with Skywalker Communications Group represented by account manager Sophia Alvarez and the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance board chair Oscar Babauta and administrator Merissa Rasa.

“This is a great day,” Tudela said, as she thanked all the mayor’s office personnel and community members.

As acting mayor, Tudela said she is also very happy to be of service to the people.

“I see the people are very happy with what the mayor [David M. Apatang] has been doing,” she said, adding she will continue to implement the programs and projects that the mayor has already lined up.

Apatang has been on personal leave since October.

For his part, special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said Apatang is very thankful for the Lord’s blessings and protection.

“So we thank the Lord for making us strong and for understanding and giving us protection every day,” he said.

He also thanked their hard working administrative staff and field personnel for keeping Saipan safe and clean.

“They’ve been keeping the neighborhood safe and clean from any debris and overgrown bush,” Hofschneider added.

While it’s their duty and responsibility to serve the general public, government workers also deserve to be appreciated, he said.

And on behalf of the personnel, Hofschneider thanked Apatang for “being a good mayor.”

He also thanked the media for helping disseminate information to the community regarding the operation, programs and projects of the mayor’s office.