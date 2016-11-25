Court suppresses statement made to DPS by cop charged with assault

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho granted Police Officer George Ayuyu Barcinas’ motion to suppress the statements he made to Rota Department of Public Safety.

Barcinas, 35, is facing charges of assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a domestic violence report. The prosecution said the victim is his wife.

Though his counsel, Joaquin Torres, Barcinas said the statements he made to two Rota DPS officers on the night of June 5, 2015 must be suppressed since only the second of the two officers provided Barcinas with Miranda warnings.

Assistant Attorney General Shanon Foley is prosecuting the case.

The two interviews with Barcinas were conducted by Sgt. Noel Calvo and Det. Shaw Taisacan.

According to the judge, Taisacan’s Miranda warning was ineffective and his interview was tainted by Calvo’s improper failure to Mirandize Barcinas.

The court said Calvo improperly interviewed Barcinas under the guise of a “friendship talk” without administering Miranda warnings.

Calvo testified that he did not give a Miranda warning to Barcinas because he was only trying to know what had happened, and he never felt like he needed to advise Barcinas of his rights.

Calvo also testified that an alleged incident of domestic violence is “not really a bad crime” and that the couple was merely having “issues.”

Judge Camacho expressed concern that a police officer responding to a 911 call regarding an alleged incident of domestic violence would treat the alleged incident as “not really a bad crime.”

The court, he said, takes this opportunity to impress upon all law enforcement officers their duty to enforce the law.

Calvo in his testimony said he and Barcinas have been good friends since elementary school, and thus he described the discussion between himself and Barcinas as “friendship talk” about the alleged incident.

Later that night, Barcinas was interviewed by Taisacan who had also interviewed the alleged victim earlier in the evening.

Taisacan said the first thing he did while speaking with Barcinas was take out a constitutional rights form and to ask the defendant, “What happened?”

According to Judge Camacho, the two Rota DPS officers failed to follow the law in interviewing Barcinas so the statements made by the defendant are hereby suppressed.