Hocog vetoes scuba diving fee measure

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog has disapproved a measure that would impose a $10 fee on scuba divers.

He said House Bill 19-44 was “written in imprecise and ambiguous language that will affect its implementation and enforceability.”

He added, “The absence of clear instructions to scuba diving operators and to the Department of Finance in the collection and deposit of the fees will make it difficult to implement the assessment of the fee.

Introduced by House Floor Leader George N. Camacho, the bill’s goal is to raise funds for the purchase, installation, operation and maintenance of decompression chambers in the CNMI.

Hocog said Section 2 (a) of the bill should have specifically stated that the commonwealth is imposing a $10 surcharge fee and not on scuba diving shop operators.

“Section 2 (a) should have further stated that the dive shop operators are authorized to collect the surcharge fees from its customers and that the fees would be remitted to the Department of Finance in accordance with timeline reporting deadlines, procedures and forms provided by regulation by the Department of Finance. The inclusion of the foregoing language would ensure that the statute is implemented and enforced with reasonable regulations provided by the department. As currently written, no time line is provided as to when the fess would be remitted.”

He added that the bill should specify the part of the code into which these provisions should be codified.

According to the bill, the CNMI must insure that tourists will be protected. “With the addition of decompression chambers, tourists will feel safe knowing that they will be properly treated if decompression sickness were to occur.”

The CNMI, however, lacks a decompression chamber, and “patients requiring the use of a decompression chamber would have to be referred to Guam.”