Ralph Yumul, Roman Benavente say they respect the people’s decision

COMMONWEALTH Election Commission chair Frances Sablan says the candidates who narrowly lost the House races in Precincts 1, 3 and on Tinian may ask for a recount, but two of them told Variety that they respect the voters’ decision.

“We are preparing ourselves because those races are close and the leads are less than a hundred in terms of the number of votes,” Sablan said. “The candidates have the right to challenge the results if they chose to do so — they can go to court,” she added in an interview after the tabulation of absentee ballots and the certification of the official results on Tuesday night.

Republican Joe Itibus finished sixth in Precinct 3, which has six House seats, with 997 votes. In seventh and eighth places were independent Rep. Ralph N. Yumul with 958 votes and former Speaker Heinz S. Hofschneider who garnered 905 votes.

In Precinct 1, which also has six House seats, Republican Greg “Tame” Sablan finished sixth with 1,513 votes. In seventh and eighth places were independent Rep. Roman Benavente with 1,438 votes and Republican Rep. Tony Sablan with 1,403.

On Tinian, Republican Rep. Edwin Aldan was re-elected with 685 votes, beating independent candidate Diana Hocog Borja who received 607 votes.

But in separate interviews, Reps. Ralph Yumul and Roman Benavente told Variety they accept the election results.

“I will not challenge the results,” Benavente said. “I respect the results and the people’s decision. I want to thank the people who voted for me and believed in me.”

Yumul, for his part, said: “I will not contest or challenge the results. The people have spoken, and I respect that. I respect the process and the results, so there is no use to challenge it. I will just enjoy being a private citizen now and spend more time with my family.”

Election commission chair Frances Sablan said, all in all, it was a smooth, quick tabulation of absentee ballots on Tuesday at the multi-purpose center.

Commission personnel and officials started tabulating the absentee ballots at 5:20 p.m. and were finished by 6:28 p.m.

The commission sent out a total of 1,999 absentee ballots of which 1,571 were returned and 1,407 were counted after 164 were rejected for non-compliance with the rules.

The board certified the official results at 8 p.m., Tuesday. (See https://www.votecnmi.gov.mp/2016-mid-term-election/)

Frances Sablan said she felt relieved that the election was finally over.

“I’m glad that we were able to finish sooner than we expected,” she added.