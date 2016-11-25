Gerard Van Gils is NMI Teacher of the Year

THE Public School System announced on Wednesday that Gerard Van Gils of Kagman High School is the CNMI Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of the four-hour Education Month celebration at Koblerville Elementary School.

Van Gils created the “Mentor for a Meal” and “Million Dollar Scholars” programs.

In their remarks, Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero and newly installed Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero expressed their appreciation to the PSS family, parents, students and community members.

Chairman Guerrero then swore in the newly appointed teacher representative to the Board of Education, Paul Miura.

In her first public appearance as education commission, Deleon Guerrero spoke about this year’s Education Month theme, “Plant the Seeds of Knowledge, Harvest the Fruit of Success.”

“Continue to plant the seeds of knowledge, and encourage that future attorney, even though you know that he or she may never defend you,” she told teachers.

“Plant the seeds of knowledge and inspire that artist to bloom in his/her skill, even though you know, he/she may never paint your picture. Plant the seeds of knowledge and motivate the future farmer, even though you know, you will never eat from his/her harvest. Plant the seeds of knowledge and grow the love for life in that future doctor, even though you know, you may never use his/her services. Please plant the seeds of knowledge, and teach that future teacher all about the love of teaching, even though you know, you will never sit in his/her class.”

She added, “I thank you all for planting the seeds of knowledge in me...most especially, the seed of inspiration that has led me to this day, and that reminds me of what education truly means, and to remind me that I must continue doing my best. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do today, and every day as you inspire others as well,” the education commissioner said.

The other awardees were Teacher Aide of the Year Grace Belyea of Garapan Elementary School and Instructor of the Year Angelina Fitial of Tinian Elementary School.

PSS acting human resource director Lucretia Borja said the selection for the Support Aide of the Year was still ongoing.

Belyea began working for the Public School System by serving as teacher aide at Marianas High School from Aug. 2004 to June 2010.

“I was somewhat surprised to be chosen teacher aide of the year at Marianas High School after only three years there,” she said.

“After a hiatus of two years (June 2010-July 2012) during which my husband and I lived in Massachusetts, I returned to the CNMI and my work as a teacher aide. At the time, PSS was only hiring substitutes. So for the next two years I worked at four different schools with students of different levels. For more than two years now, I have been based at Garapan Elementary School and I am considered a fulltime special education teacher aide. For most of that time, I have worked one-on-one with a severely autistic student.

“One of the additional responsibilities given to me at GES is that of supervising students as they cross the road in the morning and after school, rain or shine. It is a somewhat thankless task and, at first, I was tempted to say that it was not really something I expected to be part of my job. But I’ve heard ‘It’s not my job’ much too often. I have come to understand that this activity is important as it is directly connected with the safety and well-being of our students. You can’t get more relevant than that,” Belyea said.

In a separate interview, Van Gils said he wants to expand his programs to other schools.

The Mentor for a Meal program, he added, has already benefited more than 130 students with nearly 300 hours of one-on-one community engagement while the Million Dollar Scholars program has assisted 21 students to attend college in the U.S. and secured more than $2.5 million in scholarships including those of six Gates Millennium scholars.

In CNMI, he said they raised $42,000 for the Million Dollar Scholar program to pay for the flights and pre-college expenses of the recipient-students.

Van Gils said he hopes to get a recommendation from the Board of Education so he can speak at other schools about his programs.

He expressed his appreciation to his principal, Leila Staffler, for “her magnificent influence in school” and for being supportive and guiding him as a teacher.”

“She deserves the recognition and the credit,” he added, referring to Staffler.

Van Gils, fondly known as “Mr. G,” among his colleagues at PSS said he came to Saipan frustrated, discouraged, and stressed-out, after a decade working in banking management.

Upon moving to Saipan with his family, unemployed, Van Gils said he volunteered as a soccer coach at Marianas High School until he put in an application to be a classroom teacher.

A graduate with a B.A. in political science from Utah University, Van Gils said he visited several schools until he met Leila Staffler at Kagman High School and felt that it would soon be the best school in the region.

Under four years of Staffler’s guidance, he said he has grown from a disgruntled financier into a jubilant teacher.

Van Gils teaches history, business, cooperative education, Spanish and college preparation.

Said BOE Chairman Herman Guerrero: “I can only extend my congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Van Gils for a successful year when he represents the CNMI in national events and in meeting with our new president, Donald Trump.”

The other nominees for the Teacher of the Year Award were Tawny Barcinas, GTC Elementary School; Paul Salalila, Garapan Elementary School; Ernestina Agulto, Oelai Elementary School; Calla Eichenberger, William S. Reyes Elementary School; Kristal Johnson, Koblerville Elementary School; Alvin Borja, San Vicente Elementary School; Thelma Cing, Kagman Elementary School; Brenda Safer, Tinian Elementary School; Elani Orilla, Sinapalo Elementary School; Peter Mesngon, Chacha Oceanview Middle School; Shawna Babauta, Tanapag Middle School; Aida Gagaring, Hopwood Junior High School; Cinnabun Diaz, San Antonio Middle School; Agnela Pinaula, Dandan Middle School; Regina Palacios, Tinian Junior Senior High School; Donald Manglona, Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior-Senior High School; Roy Adsit, Saipan Southern High School; Lorraine Catienza, Marianas High School; and Kasandra Santos, Head Start Program.

The other nominees for Teacher Aide of the Year Award were Randy Pagapular, Roque Pulido, Lucy Cabrera, Penelope Norita, Jose Justo Reyes, Jennifer Barcinas, Rosa M. Sablan, Joseph Malone, Jonathan Sugatan, Amoreleen Poblete, Terrence Taisacan, Jordan Bocago, Lana Lyn Fitial and Quendolyne Brobesong.

The other nominees for Instructor of the Year were Alma Kisa, Tricia Mendiola, Angelina Fitial, Rose Taimanao Jones, Michael Berbes, Caroline Agulto, Jose T. King, Edwin Orilla, CSM Richard Basa, Alphonso Yagirelit and Pualani Palacios.