MISSING: Ronald Kaipat

24 Nov 2016
Department of Public Safety

HE is 40 years old and was last seen wearing black cargo pants and red long sleeves. He has a disability and may have his rollator with him. He was last seen in his room at his house in Oleai.  According to his sister Patricia, Kaipat has been missing for more than 24 hours so they notified the police. "He would be needing his insulin soon," she said. If anyone see him please contact the police or call 783-2485. The family just wants to know that he is safe.

