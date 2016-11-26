Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 26 Nov 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Empty Vessel Ministry distributes goods, food on Tinian

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, November 24, 2016-7:35:46A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Bill to remove minimum-income requirements for guardianship appointment

  • Print
25 Nov 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

VICE Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero has introduced House Bill 19-205 which is proposing to remove the minimum-income requirements for guardianship appointment.

Public Law 15-100, enacted on Oct. 23, 2007, established financial standards and obligations for adults serving as guardians of minor children.Joseph Deleon Guerrero

According to Deleon Guerrero, however, statutory language that sets a minimum-income requirement for petitioning guardians are counterproductive, adding that existing requirements can allow judges to make sound decisions without being bound by strict rules established by statutes that impose minimum-income requirements.

It is the intent of his bill to remove the statutory language pertaining to a guardian’s minimum -income requirement.

Deleon Guerrero’s bill will amend Title 8, Section 1421 (a) by deleting subsection (7) in its entirety and renumbering all affected subsections accordingly.

Section 1421 (a) subsection 7 reads: “A single petitioning guardian earns a salary of at least $25,000 per annum or a married couple serving as joint guardians earns a combined salary of at least $35,000 per annum.”

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.