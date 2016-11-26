More than 50% of Saipan casino workers are US citizens

Marianas Variety

Sat, 26 Nov 2016

25 Nov 2016
By Emmanuel T. Erediano - emmanuel@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

OF the 1,175 people working for Best Sunshine International’s casino, 584 are foreigners and 591 are U.S. citizens, BSI vice president for human resources Bertha Leon Guerrero told the Commonwealth Casino Commission on Tuesday.

The figure includes employees for non-gaming operations, she added.Bertha Leon Guerrero

She said 25 employees have been promoted, 10 voluntarily resigned, one transferred and 11 were “involuntarily separated.”

When asked by Commissioner Alvaro Santos about the reasons for “involuntarily separation,” Leon Guerrero said the majority of the cases she was aware of had something to do with attendance.

For those who resigned, she said, “maybe they found other opportunities elsewhere.”

Leon Guerrero said BSI continues to implement a development program through which 17 employees completed dealer training on Nov. 10.

“We also encouraged them to tell people they know — their families and friends — to also join this program,” she added.

Those who have completed the training will be considered priorities for the new jobs that will be available when BSI’s hotel-casino in Garapan opens next year.

Leon Guerrero said they continue to work with the CNMI Department of Labor to ensure that BSI’s workforce plan is in compliance with the law.

