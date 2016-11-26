Marianas Variety

Last updateSat, 26 Nov 2016 12am

Superior Court admits victim's statements in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case

25 Nov 2016
By Emmanuel T. Erediano - emmanuel@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Superior Court admitted as substantive and rehabilitative evidence the consistent statements made by a victim in a case involving sexual abuse, assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

In his 14-page ruling, Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja granted the prosecution’s motion to reconsider the court’s evidentiary ruling, and denied defendant Andres B. Roberto’s motion to dismiss.

The prosecution said Roberto, 50, was arrested in April for hugging and kissing the victim and for inappropriately touching her after handing her $60 for a fundraiser.

The victim, who was 14 years old, gave her statements to Cecilia Repeki, Julian S. Calvo and Marsha Calvo who then testified in court during an evidentiary hearing on Oct. 11, 2016.

The court concluded that the statements were offered to rebut the implied charge by the defendant’s counsel, Joaquin D.L.G. Torres, that the victim fabricated her own testimony.

Assistant Attorney General J. Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

Before the start of the bench trial, the court reconsidered the previous evidentiary ruling and sustained the defendant’s objections to admitting the victim’s prior consistent statements.

At the time, the judge’s order said the court concluded that the commonwealth did not meet its burden of proof. The prosecution had not identified a point in time where the improper motive to fabricate testimony arose, and for that reason, could not identify a statement made before that time, making the victim’s statements inadmissible as substantive evidence.

The court then ordered further briefing on the issues.

During the bench trial, a Division of Youth Services case worker, Benylin Mettao, testified, and the court learned that the reports prepared by DYS case workers who talked to the victim were not disclosed to the defendant.

Judge Naraja’s ruling stated that it is undisputed that the victim was subjected to cross-examination about her statement that the defendant made unwanted sexual advances.

The line of defense counsel’s questioning, the judge said, raised the specter that the victim harbored an improper motive to fabricate her testimony.

“Asking the victim whether the prosecutor spoke to her to prepare her for trial implies an improper bias toward the prosecution, establishing an improper motive for the victim to fabricate her in-court testimony.”

Also, “asking the victim about whether the victim’s mom spoke to her about what to say on the stand establishes an improper motive to falsify her testimony.”

The defendant had not challenged these arguments through a written opposition, the judge noted.

But, he added, the victim’s statement to Repeki and Calvo were made before any discussions with the prosecutor, as late as around one week before trial.

Therefore the court concludes that the prior consistent statements made by the victim about the defendants’ alleged acts are admitted as substantive evidence.

And “because the victims’ prior statement met the standard of being admitted as substantive evidence, the prior consistent statements are also admissible as rehabilitative evidence, as long as the statements have more probative force bearing on credibility apart from mere repetition.”

On cross-examination, the defendant attacked the victim’s credibility by alleging that she had a deficient memory.

But the judge said “the prior consistent statements serve a rehabilitative purpose beyond the purpose of mere repetition because those statements were made near in time to the alleged incident.”

Although “the court concludes that the defendant suffered prejudice by the delayed discovery of the DYS reports, it is not convinced that a remedy other than a continuance was necessary to cure such prejudice.” The defendant “had more than a month to review the discovery materials, and also maintains the power to recall the commonwealth’s witnesses….”

Accordingly, the “defendant’s motion to dismiss is denied on this ground.”

