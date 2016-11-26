Marianas Variety

Sat, 26 Nov 2016

    Thursday, November 24, 2016-7:35:12A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Teacher rep vows to work for teachers and students

25 Nov 2016
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE newly appointed teacher representative to the Board of Education, Paul Miura, told his colleagues in the Public School System that he will work for the welfare and benefit of teachers and students.

“With your help, I hope to elevate the teaching profession by ensuring that we receive the continued support, resources and incentives necessary to attract and retain highly qualified teachers who are passionate and committed to provide a quality education for our students,” he said in his remarks after being sworn in on Wednesday by BOE Chairman Herman T. Guerrero during the Education Month celebration at Koblerville Elementary School.

Miura thanked his colleagues for nominating him and Gov. Ralph Torres for appointing him, and added that his role on the board will be to raise issues affecting teachers.

Paul Miura is sworn in by Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero as teacher representative to the BOE.

Winners

During the ceremony, PSS also recognized the students who won the Education Month theme, logo and essay competitions.

This year’s winning theme was the entry of Ambrosio Alubia, a sixth grader at Sinapalo Elementary School: “Plant the Seeds of Knowledge, Harvest the Fruit of Success.”

The logo winner was Kozmy Porras, an eighth grader at Dandan Middle School, while the essay winners for elementary schools was Alexis P. Cabrera, a fifth grader at William S. Reyes Elementary School; and for high schools, Stephen Carino, an 11th grader at Saipan Southern High School.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan and Board of Education and Public School System officials pose with the student winners of this year’s Education Month theme, logo and essay competitions. Photos by Junhan B. Todino

Cabrera read a portion of her essay:

“We are all planted into the soil of life. Under the right conditions, we begin to grow. Nurtured with air, water, nutrients and the warmth of love and support, we can sprout high above the soil.

“Like photosynthesis in plants, we absorb what we have learned from our teachers, parents, experiences, choices and challenges to generate our learning, thereby giving our lives color and meaning.”

Carino was also given the opportunity to read his piece:

“Before being educated, the mind of a pupil is like a barren field, devoid of intellect. But there is potential there, an exuberant enthusiasm and curiosity.

“Teachers cater to the students’ inquisitiveness, like gardeners planting seeds of wisdom. Slowly but surely, those seeds sprout and the plants grow, young saplings. Before long, the full potential of the students is unlocked, and the previously barren field is now a forest of scholarship.”

