Sat, 26 Nov 2016

    Thursday, November 24, 2016-7:35:50A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Sunday concert to honor Larry Ilo

25 Nov 2016
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Rematao Music Society Inc. says its free “Sunset Concert” at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan this Sunday, Nov. 27, will honor the memory of the late Inocencio “Larry” Itibus Ilo.

Ilo was the vice president of the RMSI, a non-profit organization that promotes and protects traditional and contemporary Carolinian music.Larry Ilo

He was a retired staffer of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, and an experienced fisherman who was active in environmental conservation efforts.

Ilo played the keyboard and recorded Carolinian and Chamorro songs. He was also involved in the community functions of the Carolinian Affairs Office and was considered a jack-of-all-trades person.

Ilo was well-known in the Carolinian community for donating his time to make caskets for relatives and friends. He asked that they provide the materials, but didn’t charge a fee for his labor.

Larry, as he was known to his friends, was the son of the late Enrique Ilo and Rosa Itibus Ilo. He had six children and was married to Maria Wol Ilo.

Larry Ilo, 62, passed away on Nov. 2, 2016.

Jesus Elameto, Rematao Music Society Inc. president. Photo by Bryan Manabat

RMSI president Jesus Elameto said they will present an award to the wife of Larry Ilo on Sunday.

“It’s for his many contributions to the community and for being one of the founders of RMSI,” Elameto said.

Local musicians will perform during the free Sunset Concert this Sunday and refreshments will be provided.

“We are inviting the community to come and join us at the concert and enjoy live musical performances,” Elameto said.

Due to the many familial obligations of RMSI members, he added, the Sunset Concerts for December have been canceled.

