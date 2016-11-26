Marianas Variety
Empty Vessel Ministry distributes goods, food on Tinian
Public invited to Sunday’s unveiling of Christmas Village
MISSING: Ronald Kaipat
OPINION: I am diabetic
OPINION: Liberals adored Trump when he was winning the GOP primary
Miniature structures, colorful lights at ‘Christmas Village’
‘Duck’ tours now on Saipan
Air Niugini to commence FSM service in December
American Samoa election results certified
Philippine court urged to order Marcos’ remains exhumed
Last update
Sat, 26 Nov 2016 12am
Headlines:
Empty Vessel Ministry distributes goods, food on Tinian
earthrise: Black Friday
Variations: The ballad of Dennis Boaz
Editorials 2016-Nov-25
Island celebrities of the week and their stories
Public invited to Sunday’s unveiling of Christmas Village
‘Don’t be a turkey’ — ‘Shine a light’
Bill to remove minimum-income requirements for guardianship appointment
Guam residents, retailers gear up for holidays
Pentecostal church to hold medical mission this Sunday
Number of shooting-range licenses in the CNMI should be limited, says senator
More than 50% of Saipan casino workers are US citizens
Superior Court admits victim’s statements in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case
Marine recruitment officer conducts presentations on Rota
Teacher rep vows to work for teachers and students
Meet PIC-Saipan’s new general manager
2016 Official Midterm Election Results
Sunday concert to honor Larry Ilo
Senate, health officials discuss hospital’s finances, services
Court issues bench warrant for government lawyer in traffic case
Helicopters drop warning leaflets as Indonesia braces for new protests
Duterte opening economy to new players, tells ‘oligarchs’ ‘I owe you nothing’
Philippine fishermen decry Duterte’s disputed shoal ban
Paire FC survives Sun Palace, 2-1
Team SCS upsets MJD Warriors, 8-5 in SBA Open
Manglona tops Amigos December Ace tournament
Philippine, US military chiefs say ties remain robust
Red flag at 1 Saipan site
OPINION: I am diabetic
OPINION: US immigration issues to be investigated by Trump administration
OPINION: Anti-Trumpers channel their inner Donald
earthrise: Dank U Day
Eagles dethrone Geckos in JV volleyball league