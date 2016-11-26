Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateSat, 26 Nov 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Empty Vessel Ministry distributes goods, food on Tinian

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, November 24, 2016-7:35:21A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Senate, health officials discuss hospital’s finances, services

  • Print
25 Nov 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE House and Senate health committees conducted a joint meeting with Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. officials on Monday.

The health officials included CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna and Medical Referral Services Program Director Ron Sablan.

According to Sen. Teresita Santos, the Senate committee chair, pressing healthcare issues in the commonwealth were discussed, including CHCC’s finances and the medical referral process and requirements.

During the meeting, CHCC chief financial officer Priscilla M. Iakopo and former CFO Cora Ada provided the committees with comparative statements of revenue, expenses and changes in net position for the fiscal years ending in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012.

The CHCC officials also provided a statement of net position, a comparative statement of actual revenue and comparative detailed revenue.

“They discussed the financial documents in detail,” Santos said. “Immediately after, we had the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications.”

Santos said they asked for a detailed breakdown of the accounts receivables and the accounts payables to better understand CHCC’s financial status.

“The CEO informed the committees that the hospital is a safety-net hospital that provides a significant level of care to low-income, uninsured and vulnerable populations, therefore they have a significant operating loss,” Santos said.

Muna told lawmakers that CHCC has made “tremendous progress with its billing process such that billings are now being completed in three months compared to three years in the past.”

Muna said this was made possible after recruiting additional staff and the purchase of improved technologies.

Regarding medical referrals, Ron Sablan said patients are briefed and provided with medical referral leaflets prior to being sent off island.

He also goes on radio talk shows once every four months to “enlighten the community about the program.”

Dr. John Doyle, the head of the medical review board, told lawmakers that the medical referral program has an escort policy for disabled patients or those with limited bodily mobility.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.