Court issues bench warrant for government lawyer in traffic case

25 Nov 2016
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A BENCH warrant held in abeyance was issued by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho for the Office of the Attorney General’s Chief Solicitor James Zarones.

A defendant in a traffic case, Zarones failed to appear at a hearing set for Nov. 23, 2016.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Glass, who appeared for the government, said Zarones was off-island.

The bench warrant was issued in the amount of $135 and held in abeyance to allow Zarones to return to the CNMI and attend the next court hearing on Dec. 15, 2016.

An abeyance order is an order that is temporarily placed on hold or suspension, due to prevailing circumstances, until it can be fulfilled.

If Zarones fails to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2016, a bench warrant for his arrest will be issued.

At the Nov. 23, 2016 hearing, AAG Glass informed the court that he had talked “with the powers that be,” referring to Attorney General Manibusan, adding that the AG’s office will prosecute Zarones in this case.

Last week Zarones entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of failure to yield right of way.

The government earlier moved to recuse the AG’s office from prosecuting the matter because the defendant is its employee.

At the arraignment on Nov. 3, 2016, Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja ordered the AG’s office to appoint a special prosecutor.

On Nov. 23, 2016, Judge Camacho told Glass to explain the following in a brief that must be submitted to the court on or before Dec. 9, 2016:

• Whether the AGO can recuse itself from a case, then un-recuse the office and now prosecute a high ranking employee of the AGO.

• As of Nov. 23, 2016, the AGO had not appointed a special prosecutor. What legal authority does the AGO rely on to disobey or ignore Presiding Judge Naraja’s written order to appoint a special prosecutor?

Judge Camacho also told Glass to brief the court as to whether Zarones’s traffic case may or may not involve potential injuries and or damages to a third party, as well as possible civil liabilities and insurance coverage issues.

A traffic citation indicated that on Oct. 16, 2016, at 5:24 p.m., Zarones was driving his blue Toyota RAV4 on Middle Road in Chalan Laulau when he committed a violation of “failure to yield.”

Traffic police checked the following boxes on the citation: “sideswipe” and “head on.”

