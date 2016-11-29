Man facing deportation asks court to vacate marriage fraud conviction, sentence

A MAN facing removal from the CNMI filed a motion last week, asking the Superior Court to vacate his conviction and sentence for marriage fraud.

Mohammad Abul Bashar is set to appear at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, before Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja to move to withdraw his previous plea of nolo contendere on charges of marriage fraud and conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

In a nine-page motion, Bashar’s attorney, Janet H. King, requested that the court find that his plea, conviction and sentence for marriage fraud under local immigration law is invalid since the statute was repealed prior to his plea.

In addition, King said Bashar’s former attorney’s representation in the criminal case fell below an objective standard of reasonableness and the defendant was prejudiced since he was convicted of a statute that had been previously repealed.

King said the court should grant Bashar’s motion to withdraw his plea of nolo contendere and set aside his conviction and sentence.

Bashar was charged on March 30, 2009 with marriage fraud and conspiracy to commit marriage fraud two weeks after marrying a U.S. citizen.

One year later, then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial signed Public Law 17-1 which repealed the CNMI immigration rule following the federalization of the commonwealth’s immigration system.

On Feb. 10, 2011, Bashar’s then-attorney, Edward C. Arriola entered a nolo contendere or no contest plea to the marriage fraud charge.

King said Arriola failed to advised Bashar that the local immigration law had been repealed, and raised no objections to the plea, conviction, or sentence.

In March 2011, U.S. immigration authorities served Bashar with a notice, charging him with removability under federal immigration law.

For this case, King said, Bashar’s attorney was Stephen Woodruff who also did not advise him that the local immigration law which he was charged with violating had been repealed prior to his nolo contendere plea.

Ultimately, the U.S. government found Bashar removable based on his conviction of marriage fraud. Woodruff began appeal proceedings but never filed the appeal brief, and Bashar’s appeal was subsequently dismissed.

Woodruff has since been disbarred by the CNMI Supreme Court.

King who took over Bashar’s case also alerted U.S. immigration authorities about the repeal of CNMI immigration law before Bashar entered his plea.

“Bashar was convicted of a crime that no longer existed. The conviction is invalid for lack of jurisdiction and violates Bashar’s constitutional rights to due process and effective assistance of counsel,” she said.

“Mr. Bashar is seeking to set aside his conviction for marriage fraud because the crime for which he was convicted was repealed prior to his plea and conviction.

“The CNMI Supreme Court, in a 2011 case called Commonwealth v. Minto, held there that the defendant’s criminal conviction could not be abated, because the defendant there had already been convicted at least a year before the repeal of the marriage fraud statute. This is unlike that Supreme Court case.”