Ruben A. Corpuz Jr. arrested for sexual abuse of minor

RUBEN Atalig Corpuz Jr., 39, of Kagman 3 has been arrested for disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and sexual abuse of a minor

On Nov. 22, 2016, at 8:49 a.m., police said a woman called the Department of Public Safety and reported that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted by Corpuz, and that the juvenile also recently gave birth to a premature baby.

The juvenile said the father of the child is Corpuz, adding that he had been forcing her into having sexual intercourse with him ever since she was 13 years old.

Court documents did not state how old the victim is now.

The victim said she didn’t tell her mother about the sexual assault because she was afraid of Corpuz.

She said she didn’t like what Corpuz did to her, did not feel comfortable, and was disgusted whenever Corpuz was sexually assaulting her, but she didn’t know how to get help because she was afraid.

She said she only found out she was pregnant when her mother brought her to the hospital after she complained of a stomach ache. They found out she was eight months pregnant and about to give birth.

On Nov. 22, 2016 at 9:30 a.m., she said Corpuz gave her slippers and clothes, and asked if her baby was a boy or girl. After being told that the baby was a girl, “he said he was sorry and left.”

On the same day, Corpuz waived his right to an attorney and admitted to police that he did have sexual intercourse with the victim.

He was arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections where he was detained and booked.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho set bail at $100,000 cash and remanded Corpuz to the Department of Corrections.

Cindy Nesbit of the Public Defender’s Office was appointed as Corpuz’s counsel while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Corpuz was ordered to return to court on Dec. 5, 2016 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.