Bill to exempt Fish and Wildlife from government vehicle tinting restriction

SENATE Vice President Arnold Palacios introduced Senate Bill 19-117 which proposes to exempt Division of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers from government vehicle tinting restriction.

Palacios said DFW officers are tasked to patrol marine sanctuaries throughout the commonwealth, and in order to carry out its mandate, they conduct random or undercover investigations using enforcement vehicles whose windows are tinted.

Palacios said it is necessary for the DFW enforcement vehicle to be tinted in order to protect the identity of the enforcement and conservation officers during the random and undercover investigations.

If enacted into law, his bill will amend Section 1 CMC Section 7406 (e) to read:

“Tinting Prohibited. No person shall operate or use a government vehicle that has any tinting materials on its windows. This subsection shall not apply to vehicles of law enforcement officers including those of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, nor to vehicles used, owed, leased, or assigned to the governor, lt. governor, and other elected officials.”