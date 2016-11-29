Marianas Variety

Election commission urged to enforce residency law

28 Nov 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ATTORNEY George Hasselback says the Commonwealth Elections Commission should take steps to begin meaningful enforcement of CNMI law regarding residency and domicile as it relates to eligibility of voters in commonwealth elections.

In his report to the CEC after conducting an administrative hearing process, Hasselback said it appears that many persons are currently claiming residence in the CNMI who do not qualify for such residence under local law.

CEC hired Hasselback to serve as administrative hearing officer to look into 81 registered absentee voters whose residency was questioned.

Commonwealth Election Commission administrative officer Kayla Igitol unlocks one of the absentee ballots boxes to start the screening and selection process on Monday morning last week. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

After the hearing, Hasselback determined that five of the 81 voters were also registered voters in the states, and recommended that their names be removed from the list.

Hasselback said CEC should start enforcing CNMI residency and domicile law “as soon as possible and not [in the] month immediately prior to a given election.”

He added, “Such enforcement should, at an absolute minimum, include a review of absentee ballot requests, rigorous investigation into whether registered voters in the CNMI qualify as ‘residents’ for voting purposes, and the removal from the list of registered voters those who do not so qualify after sufficient notice and opportunity to be heard has been provided.”

