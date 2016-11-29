3 arrested in shotgun theft

THREE men have been arrested in connection with a stolen shotgun in Kagman 3 on Nov. 12, 2016.

Benedicto N. Taisakan, 25, was charged with theft and illegal possession of a firearm; his older brother Benwachi N. Taisakan, 29, was charged with receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm; while Ramon R. Agulto 41, was charged with receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm.

Superior Court Associate Judge Camacho set the bail at $50,000 cash for each of the three.

On Nov. 12, 2016, police said there was a reported theft in the residence of a Kagman resident.

He went to the Department of Public Safety central headquarters and made an official complaint, saying that his registered Mossberg 500E 410 shotgun had been stolen from the closet in his bedroom.

On Nov. 13, 2016, at 12:15 p.m., he and his wife told police that their nephew Benedicto N. Taisakan admitted taking the shotgun and giving it to his brother Benwachi Taisakan to sell because Benedicto needed money.

Benedicto Taisakan admitted to police that he took the shotgun and two boxes of ammunition from his uncle’s closet during the last weekend of October.

Benedicto said after admitting to his uncle and his aunt that he stole the shotgun, they went to Koblerville to confront Benwachi.

Benwachi said he sold the shotgun for $120 cash and $60 worth of “ice” to his friend Ramon Agulto a.k.a. “Roach.”

On Nov. 18, 2016, the local drug task force executed a monitored and recorded control buy-bust operation against Ramon Agulto.

Benwachi made a recorded phone call to Agulto’s cellular phone to tell him, Agulto, that Benwachi wanted to buy the gun back because his brother Benedicto stole the gun from their uncle.

According to Agulto, however, “Somebody just came and stole it ‘cause plenty people coming…. I already asked them and they said they steal it. We don’t need that gun par, honest to God, we don’t need that one, that’s too small for us for real.”

Benwachi asked Agulto for help to get the gun back. Agulto replied: “I know, that’s your problem now you have to carry your cross brat… I don’t need that one. That’s why I just give it away.”

At 6:56 p.m., Benwachi made another recorded phone call to Agulto asking him to buy the gun back, but this time Agulto claimed he did not know what Benwachi was talking about.

“You’re the one that stole the gun, not me,” Agulto said. “Carry your own cross.”

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 22, 2016 and signed by Judge Camacho.

Benedicto Taisakan was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016 in Kagman at 4:20 p.m. while Benwachi Taisakan was arrested on Nov. 23, 2016 in Koblerville at 4:05 p.m. Ramon R. Agulto was arrested on Nov. 23, 2016 at 2:14 p.m. in Susupe.

The arraignment was set for Dec. 5, 2016 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217 A. Cindy Nesbit of the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Ramon Agulto while the clerk of court will appoint a counsel to represent the Taisakan brothers due to a “conflict of interest,” according to a court document which did not elaborate.