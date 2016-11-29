Yvonne Bennett plays supporting role in US movie

YVONNE Bennett, the CNMI’s track and field star, is now actively pursuing a path to stardom.

She is playing her first major supporting role in a movie called “Love, Kennedy.”

The film is about Kennedy Hansen, “a funny, loving child diagnosed with an extremely rare disease with no known cure.”

In the movie, Yvonne plays the role of Alexis “Lexi” Velasquez, a fellow cheerleader of Kennedy Hansen’s in real life.

According to her father, Ambrose Bennett, Yvonne paid her way to acting school while she was working full-time as a manager at an Abercrombie & Fitch Store in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He said he and his wife Lillian are very proud of her.

“I am really lost for words but I did want to share this with the general public especially our youth who need to know there is ‘no limit’ to what they can do coming from the CNMI,” Ambrose Bennett said.

Yvonne’s goal, he added, is to become a recognized leading actress and capture a leading role in a blockbuster film.

He and his wife are very hopeful that their daughter’s supporters in the CNMI will take the time to look at the trailer. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c87oS53RZNc/)

“Make sure you see the film and say a prayer for our daughter’s continued success. My wife and I are so proud of her,” he added.

“Love Kennedy” is expected to be out in theaters in June 2017.

“The CNMI can truly be proud of one of our favorite daughters,” Ambrose Bennett said.

In her Thanksgiving email to her parents Yvonne said, “I am so grateful for the unconditional support you have given me. It means the world to me that you both support me in chasing my dream to become an actress. If I didn’t have your support it would be almost impossible for me to pursue it. It seriously is a tough business to get into and last as well, with that said I am gaining a tough skin and becoming a better Yvonne.”

T.C. Christensen is the writer, director, producer of “Love, Kennedy.” For more information, go to http://www.kennedymovie.com/.