Fire chief says they can’t fight fires in tall buildings

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services lacks the capability to respond to fires in tall buildings, DFEMS Commissioner Clyde Norita said.

In the CNMI, a three-story building is considered a high-rise, but the fire department does not have an aerial truck, he added.

“The thing is that we can fight fires with what we’ve got,” he said, but added that the problem arises when they have to sustain a long fight with a fire.

He said most of the high-rise buildings on island have their own water system as required by the fire code and have water reserves to fight fires.

Norita said he has also suggested to the Department of Public Lands to require an investor leasing public land to acquire necessary equipment to fight fires in its facility.

“We understand funding is limited so I am working with our leaders, and the assurance is there that they going to give us the pumpers and other equipment eventually, but the priority for me are pumpers. Another challenge is the lack of fire trucks.”

The last major fire on Saipan occurred in May 2012 when a 19-hour fire gutted the H-Mart store, a two-story building on Middle Road.

At present, Norita said, they have two fire trucks which can hold 750 gallons of water each and can use up the water in only three minutes. The trucks are over 10 years old, he added.

To solve the issue of an adequate water supply, the fire truck should be connected to a fire hydrant, he said.

However, fire hydrants must also be “active” which means that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has to turn them on to provide water pressure, Norita said.

“With most of the hydrants, there’s hardly enough water,” he added.

Norita said they have a memorandum of understanding with the Commonwealth Ports Authority to use CPA’s 3,000-gallon water tanker whenever DFEMS requests assistance.

But he noted that the priority of the airport’s Aircraft, Rescue and Firefighting team is the airport.

So DFEMS also entered into an agreement with private companies to provide water, but they usually take time to respond, he added.

Norita said they have asked the Legislature to provide additional funding.

“In this year’s budget we requested one pumper and next year again we will request another pumper, and the third year we will request an aerial ladder.

“Our lawmakers understand and they know the critical issues we have before us.”

He said they need two 1,000 gallon capacity fire trucks.

“The issue is to sustain the water supply — without water we can’t fight the fire no matter how new that truck is. So a fire truck with a bigger water capacity is very important.”