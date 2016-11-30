Tourists patronize public market

TOURISTS have started purchasing local produce and value-added products at the Garapan Public Market.

On Friday, Saipan Duck Tours brought its clients to the market after a land and sea tour aboard an amphibious landing craft.

The tour company wants to help the CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association promote local farm produce.

At a recent meeting, cooperative members led by its president Crispin Deleon Guerrero said they will accommodate Saipan Duck Tour clients at the public market on a daily basis.

The tourists will be able to purchase fresh fruits and various locally produced value-added products including baked goods.

According to Saipan Duck Tours president Eddie M. Yokeno, they operate every day and will bring about 28 clients to the market on every tour. They will have three to four tours a day.

Their clients will stay at least 30 minutes at the public market to enjoy the refreshments and to buy its products, he said.

Deleon Guerrero expressed concern about the possible overcrowding at the facility that may affect their regular customers.

But cooperative director Ramon B. Camacho said it is an “internal issue” that “the cooperative will address,” adding that the partnership with the tour company is part of their agro-tourism efforts.

Cooperative legal counsel Jack Torres said they could, on a trial basis, set aside one table for the Saipan Duck clients.

“Having a lot of people is our goal,” Torres said, adding that maintaining a sufficient stock of their products should be their concern.

The cooperative members also discussed whether they should sign an exclusive agreement with Saipan Duck Tours, but Torres said preventing other tour companies from coming in to do business with the public market may potentially violate cooperative policy.

Yokeno said he conceptualized the program, but he wouldn’t object if other tour companies bring their customers, too, to the public market.

He said he has also been asking other tour companies to join the program.