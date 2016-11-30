Gregorio Lieto arrested for car theft

GREGORIO Omar Lieto, 44, is in jail on charges of vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

At a bail hearing on Monday, Superior Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a cash bail of $10,000 on Lieto who was also ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7, 2016 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217 A. The arraignment was set for Dec. 12, 2016 in Courtroom 202A.

Tillman Clark of the Public Defender’s Office was appointed as Lieto’s counsel while Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds represented the government.

According to the complaint and declaration of probable cause filed by the Department of Public Safety, Lieto, between Aug. 6, 2016 and Nov. 25, 2016, committed the crimes of vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

On Aug. 5, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., police said Lieto rented a black Toyota Corolla from U Save Car Rental for a daily rate of $50 and paid a total of $150, of which $100 was for a security deposit.

Lieto signed a rental agreement with U Save Car Rental to rent the vehicle for one day and he was supposed to return it on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., but he did not, police said.

Mr. Li of U Save Car Rental filed a theft of service complaint with DPS against Lieto on Aug. 16, 2016

Police said Mr. Li made many numerous attempts to call the cellular phone listed on the rental agreement that was signed by Lieto but was unsuccessful.

On Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at 12:35 p.m., Mr. Li called DPS Central and reported that he found the black Toyota Corolla rented to Lieto at the Lower Base beach side.

Police went to Lower Base and located the rental vehicle with Lieto operating the car.

Lieto admitted to police that he rented the vehicle “a long time ago for a day and never returned it” and that he was “going to use it until he got caught.”

Police said Lieto had no intention of returning the car.

Mr. Li, who was also present at the location where the vehicle was found, complained about damage to the car such as a broken right side view mirror, a missing rear bumper cover, a damaged tail light and front bumper cover.

Lieto admitted to damaging the rear bumper cover during a family gathering when the rented vehicle was struck by a 4-wheeler, police said.

Lieto was then placed under arrest and transported to the Department of Corrections after police read and explained to him his constitutional rights.

Police said Lieto waived his rights and provided a signed written statement in which he admitted to stealing the Toyota Corolla and being in possession of the vehicle for some time, and that he knew that he had to return the vehicle but kept it for personal use and was going to continue using it.