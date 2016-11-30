Governor urges Legislature to OK retirees’ bonus

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres says the Legislature should start working on the measure appropriating funding for the retirees’ bonus before it adjourns.

He said the original idea was for a COLA or Cost of Living Adjustment, but now it will be a onetime or lump sum bonus for all retirees in the CNMI.

“We still have a couple of months left before they [adjourn] so I continue to urge the Legislature to please pass the funding for the retirees so we can give them the 5 percent bonus.

“The money is there — we have the funding, we just need the Legislature’s approval.”