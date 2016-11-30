Rep. Tony Sablan proposes pay hike for government officials

OUTGOING Rep. Tony Sablan is introducing a measure to increase the salary of the government’s appointed officials.

According to House Bill 19-210, in line with adjusting the salary schedule of civil service employees, the compensation of certain appointed officials, executive directors, board members and council members must also be adjusted to reflect the skill, expertise and time required to perform their duties and responsibilities.

The bill did not state how much the pay increases will cost the CNMI government each year. The government has tens of millions of dollars of obligations, including to retirees, landowners and the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

The bill will repeal 1 CMC Subsections 8245 through 8248 (see http://www.cnmilaw.org/pdf/cmc_section/T1/8245.pdf/) and reenact them to read as:

“The following appointed positions within the Commonwealth government shall be paid base annual salaries: Department of Community and Cultural Affairs secretary, $70,000; Commerce secretary, $70,000; Department of Public Safety commissioner, $75,000; fire commissioner, $75,000; Corrections commissioner, $75,000; Finance secretary, $84,000; Department of Public Works secretary, $70,000; Department of Labor secretary, $70,000; Department of Lands and Natural Resources secretary, $70,000; Department of Public Lands secretary, $70,000; public defender, $84,000; public auditor, $100,000.

“The annual compensation for department deputy secretaries shall be not more than $60,000; for resident department heads shall not be more than $54,000; the unclassified division directors and special assistants of the principal executive departments shall not be more than $50,000 except that the director for the Division of Tax and Revenue shall not be more than $70,000.

“The annual compensation for private secretaries to the governor and lieutenant governor shall be not more than $50,000; the governor’s special assistant for programs and legislative review, $54,000; special assistant for communication and protocol, $60,000; special assistant for management and budget, $84,000; special assistant for administration, $70,000; special assistant for personnel matters, $60,000; SA for special projects, $54,000; SA for Homeland Security and Emergency Management, $70,000; SA for transit authority, $60,000; SA for substance abuse, $60,000; SA for youth affairs, $57,000; governor’s/lt. governor’s legal counsel, $84,000; governor’s/lt. governor’s chief of staff, $60,000; governor’s special policy advisor, $60,000; special assistant for women’s affairs, $60,000; executive director for indigenous affairs, $60,000; executive director for Carolinian affairs, $60,000; executive director for veterans affairs, $54,000; executive director for Criminal Justice Planning Agency, $57,000; executive director, Vocational Rehabilitation, $57,000; executive director, Developmental Disabilities Council $57,000; executive director, elections commission, $70,000; and executive director, Board of Professional Licensing, $60,000.

“The annual salary for the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrator, the Zoning Board administrator and the grants administrator shall not exceed $60,000….

“The executive directors of government corporations as defined in 1 CMC Section 7103 (n ) and of other agencies, commissions and offices shall receive an annual salary of not less than $65,000 and not more than $84,000 as determined by the applicable boards based on duties and responsibilities of such agencies. Provided further that no executive director or no top administrative officer of the agency shall be paid a contract buyout in the event the employment of the executive director or the top administrative officer is terminated before the end of the contract term.”