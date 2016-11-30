NMHC: 501 seeking housing assistance

NORTHERN Marianas Housing Corp. Corporate Director Jesse S. Palacios said there are 501 individuals on the waiting list for housing assistance.

He said the limit is only 500, but it was exceeded by one as of Nov. 15, 2016.

Of the 501 applicants on the waiting list, 460 are from Saipan, 21 are from Rota and 20 from Tinian.

Palacios said they will now conduct an assessment on the 501 applicants.

“All those applicants on the waiting list have to be interviewed, and they need to submit income and household information before they can be assisted. We also need to take a look at their police reports.”

In the meantime, Palacios said, NMHC’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list will be closed but will be re-opened sometime in Jan. of 2017.

NMHC, he added, is also experiencing difficulties with housing families who have been awarded housing choice vouchers.

“We provide them 30-60 days to find suitable housing, and while some have found housing units to rent, others have come back and asked us for an extension to find housing,” Palacios said, adding that NMHC is also doing something to address the housing shortage through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

“Tasi Homes, a 49-unit single building apartment complex in Susupe, opened its doors early this year. Another housing project, the 40-unit Saipan Comfort Homes in Dandan is expected to open early next year. Two other approved developments will be breaking ground by mid-2017 adding 104 rental units by mid of 2018.

“In addition, NMHC is assessing its inventory of abandoned and foreclosed properties in order to identify those units that are marketable and accessible for rental as well as for homeownership. These properties require capital to rehabilitate them for habitation. NMHC does not receive any local funding. Funding is derived from the federal government (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mainly), and internally generated from our loan programs,” Palacios added.