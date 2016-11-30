In Susupe, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

A HUGE crowd gathered in the courtyard of the multi-purpose center in Susupe on Sunday evening for the opening of the Christmas Village and the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The event was hosted by first lady Diann Torres.

“The turnout was overwhelming,” she said. “I didn’t expect it. Everybody is happy, and I’m excited.”

She thanked the people and organizations that made the Christmas Village possible.

“I would like to thank my partners — these are the people and groups that supported and stood by me, and have extended their unwavering support by dedicating a substantial amount of their time and resources, and they have done most of the legwork in logistics and planning to ensure our success.

“I invite everyone in the community to enjoy the Christmas Village.”

One of her partners, Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International, through its Corporate Social Responsibility Executive Director Geri Dela Cruz, said the project is a partnership between “private and public agencies.”

For the next couple of weeks or until Jan. 7, the Christmas Village will be open to the public.

Dela Cruz said they are “excited about partnering with Lady Diann Torres Foundation and Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and all of our partner agencies and organizations, both private and public, in this huge community undertaking.”

The Christmas-themed “wonderland” is open to the public and involves two dozen private and government agencies and organizations.

Adding to the holiday mood of the event on Sunday was the display of fireworks provided by Steven Brownstein Entertainment.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favorite Christmas Village “theme” for the “People’s Choice” award.

Mrs. Torres acknowledged the following for helping ensure the success of the Christmas Village:

The governor’s office, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Steven Brownstein, Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International, Joeten Enterprises Inc., Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc., Lanchun Jacq, Bank of Guam, Marianas Visitors Authority, Commonwealth Utilities Corp., Kanoa Resort, Northern Marianas College, Department of Public Safety, Skywalker Communications, Youth Affairs Office, Saipan Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Saipan Stevedore, IT&E, Department of Lands and Natural Resources, CARE, Bridge Capital, TSL Foundation, Indigenous Affairs Office, Rep. Angel Demapan, VFW, Department of Corrections, MHS Class of 1998, and Mount Carmel School.

Governor impressed

Gov. Ralph Torres said he was impressed by the turnout and by the Christmas Village itself.

“I want to thank all the participants who took the time and effort to showcase their themes and to help bring the holiday spirit to the CNMI.

“It’s a great honor for all of us to be here and a great blessing for me to have everyone to come out and enjoy it. This is something that makes us all feel the spirit of the holidays and we can also always do better next year.”

The governor praised his wife for the tremendous work she’s done to make the Christmas Village project a reality.

“She worked hard and spent a lot of time here and, needless to say, she also brought our kids over here. I also thank government employees and the private sector for their cooperation and hard work. I want to send a message to our community also: please come and enjoy the Christmas Village. Let’s enjoy the holidays but be safe!”