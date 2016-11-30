Mayor’s safety officer Mac Chargualaf passes away

THE death of Mac Chargualaf is a “great loss” for the Saipan mayor’s office, special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said.

Chargualaf, 68, was the mayor’s safety officer and he served as logistics committee chair in Liberation Day festivities.

“He was very strict when it came to safety policies,” Hofschneider said, referring to Chargualaf who succumbed to liver cancer on Sunday. The VFW Post 3457 senior commander and Vietnam War veteran is survived by his wife and two daughters.

As safety officer, Chargualaf ensured that the mayor’s office field personnel were always extra careful in handling tools and driving heavy equipment.

“He was a good friend — his death is shocking news to everyone, especially to the mayor [David M. Apatang],” Hofschneider said.

He said his last meeting with Chargualaf at the mayor’s office was a week before Thanksgiving.

“He seemed to be okay at that time,” Hofschneider recalled.

He said he and the mayor’s field operation director Joann Aquino met with Chargualaf’s widow, Celina, and were told about the funeral arrangements.

Hofschneider said the mayor’s field work will continue, adding that Aquino, who worked with Chargualaf, will continue to implement their projects.