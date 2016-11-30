Government pays medical malpractice judgment

AFTER four years of waiting, the parents of an infant who died due to medical malpractice at the Commonwealth Health Center received payment from their CNMI government.

Through their attorney, Michael W. Dotts, plaintiffs Jotonia B. Aguon and Timothy Cruz filed a notice of satisfaction of judgment on Monday in Superior Court.

Their case is one of the four judgments for medical malpractice that were certified for payment last month.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho said the Attorney Generals’ Office made the payment one week before the Dec. 5, 2016 hearing on Dotts’ motion questioning the constitutionality of the 2016 CNMI budget.

Aguon, who lost her child in 2010, will get $35,000 as ordered by Judge Camacho.

In a single-page notice, Dotts stated that the “plaintiffs, by and through counsel, hereby acknowledge that the judgment entered against defendant in the above captioned case has been satisfied.”

Earlier this year, Dotts filed a stand-alone motion asking the Superior Court to declare the Fiscal Year 2016 Budget Act unconstitutionally unbalanced under Commonwealth Constitution, Article 3 Section 9(a) because it did not provide for the payment of judgments in a reasonable amount.

Other plaintiffs of judgments that had been certified but have yet to be satisfied are Cheryl Indalecio who lost her son in 2007 and will get $50,000 as ordered by then-Associate Judge David A. Wiseman; the family of Miguel Camacho who lost an arm and died due to failing health in 2010 will get $15,000 as ordered also by Wiseman; and Gorjony Camacho who had to undergo a second surgery in 2012 because the surgeon used permanent stitches when he went to CHC for an appendectomy — will get $10,000 as ordered by Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja.

Remedio Elameto who said a surgical clamp was left inside her abdomen after a surgery has yet to receive judgment because the AG’s office is still contesting her lawsuit.