Tudela now has ‘full powers’ of mayor

30 Nov 2016
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AS acting mayor, Saipan and Northern Island Municipal Council Chairwoman Antonia Tudela now has the full authority of the mayor.

“There’s no longer a limitation on her power — she can hire or fire and and even reprogram funds,” special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider said.Antonia Tudela

Under Saipan Local Law 17-8, he said, “the acting mayor is not authorized to reprogram any funds or hire or terminate employees unless the mayor is out of the commonwealth for a period of 30 days or more.”

He said Mayor David M. Apatang has been on-leave since Oct. 27 which is more than a month ago.

Hofschneider said he has informed the Saipan mayor’s office personnel about Tudela’s expanded responsibilities.

Apatang, for his part, also asked his staff and field personnel to continue to give their full support to Tudela, Hofschneider said.

Tudela, he added, appreciates the support of the mayor’s personnel and has told them that she will continue to implement the projects that Apatang lined up before the mayor left the island.

The mayor’s office has not stated the reason for Apatang’s extended personal leave.

