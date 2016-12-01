Governor willing to work with independent lawmakers

GOVERNOR Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres says his door is always open to independent lawmakers, adding that he would like them to work with his administration in pursuing a common goal: sustaining the islands’ economic recovery.

When the 20th Legislature convenes in January, the governor’s Republican Party will hold 15 of the 20 House seats and seven of the nine Senate seats. Independents will hold the rest.

In an interview, Torres said he is extending his congratulations to all winners in the recent midterm elections and also to those that did not make it.

“First I would like to thank the community, all the voters on the islands and off-island for coming out and exercising their right to vote as early voters, absentee and on Election Day. I also thank the candidates, whether they made it or not, for their willingness to serve the community. I congratulate them for running and for joining the race,” the governor said.

“To the independents who made it, my door is open. I’ve already reached out to them to work with the administration. My door is open and will continue to be open.”

According to the governor, nothing is impossible if all elected officials come together and work together in the best interests of the people of the commonwealth.

As for the GOP’s election victory, Torres said: “I am so blessed to see the Republican Party dominating the elections. I say ‘dominated’ because of the results, but I want the community to realize that the progress that we’re seeing is not just from yesterday — the work was done in the past and over the last couple of years. What we are doing now is trying to . . . continue with that progress we’ve made through proven leadership.”