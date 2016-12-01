DPS to launch designated-driver program for the holidays

THE Department of Public Safety’s designated-driver program will start on Dec. 1, according to the traffic section commander, Sgt. Anthony I. Macaranas.

The program is run by volunteers from the community.

“They take time off from work or away from family to help us with the program,” Macaranas added.

The vehicles they will use for the program are lent by rent-a-car establishments on island, he said. Once everything is ready, DPS will announce the phone numbers for people who want to avail themselves of the program during the holiday season.

Macaranas urges the community to make use of the designated-driver program once it is available.

“On average, there will be 3-4 cars a night available for the program, especially during weekends when we see more people consume alcohol. But of course the program will also be available from Monday to Thursday.”

It is a free service for the community, and individuals who need it will not be cited for any violation.

“If they call, we will send a designated driver to take them home. But I want people to know that they cannot use the program to take them to another club or to another party because that is not how the program works,” Macaranas said.

“The program aims to bring you home safely when you have already had enough to drink and you know you cannot drive.”

Macaranas asks the community to celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

“Designate a sober driver and always be vigilant and aware of the danger of intoxicated individuals behind the wheel or even those who have consumed alcohol and are just walking on the sidewalks or riding bicycles. If you’re drinking, please be responsible and avoid the highway. Let someone else take you home, either using the designated-driver program or getting a sober family member to help.”

December, one of the most celebrated months of the year, is also Drunk, Drugged, Drowsy and Distracted Driving Prevention Month.

For more information about the Designated Driver Program, call DPS at 664-9000.