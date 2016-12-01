Torres: We’re finding ways to resolve workforce issue

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres said they are in the final stages of finalizing a report for the 902 talks, adding that his administration will continue to find “different avenues” to resolve the islands’ workforce issue.

In an interview, he said there is still no update yet on the CNMI’s request for increasing the CW cap and extending the CW program as the matter is a federal issue under the purview of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan.

“But we’re here to assist him in the matter. We will continue working on what we’ve been doing in the past. We are still hopeful. We discussed the CW issue as part of the 902 talks, but the 902 talks are just one avenue. We will continue exploring different avenues to address that issue.”

Kilili, for his part, said: “Governor Torres and I and our staff talk frequently and will continue to work together on all these issues. We both want to see life improving for the people of the Marianas.”

Torres attended the 2016 Republican Governors Association Annual Conference which was held from Nov. 15 to 16 in Orlando, Florida.

He participated in executive roundtable discussions over a two-day period with the nation’s other Republican governors.

The discussions covered such topics as expanding local job creation, empowering small businesses, and implementing education reform aimed at addressing challenges facing state and local school districts.

Torres also took part in plenary sessions on healthcare, workforce development and energy solutions.

On his way to Orlando, the governor stopped in Honolulu, Hawaii to meet with the Pacific Century Fellows Class of 2016 and former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hanneman, the founder of the original PCF program in Hawaii.

“It went well,” Torres said, referring to the meeting in Florida. “We have 33 Republican governors and I think we will have 34. We are working together to address the issues, including those in Micronesia.”

Torres said he is looking forward to working with the administration of Donald Trump who will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president in January.