Administration looks into Saipan traffic congestion

30 Nov 2016
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

SOME in the community are complaining about “heavy traffic congestion” in certain areas of the island, particularly in the morning and late afternoon rush hours.

These include As Terlaje Hill to the San Jose Traffic intersection, Garapan and Chalan Kanoa.

Motorists say once the new developments open for business, there will be even more vehicles on the road.

Asked for comment, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog said the governor’s office and the Department of Public Works are trying to address the concerns of motorists.

“We have been meeting with DPW to make sure that we address the congestion on the roads, particularly in Garapan and Middle Road.

“I believe [the Department of Public Safety] and DPW are mapping out routes that will reduce the traffic and ensure that the roads will remain safe.”

