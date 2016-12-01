DPS needs public’s help, chief says

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero says DPS needs the community’s assistance to combat criminal activity in the CNMI.

“We want the people’s help, the community’s assistance — whatever they can do to help our officers. We are more than willing to listen to them,” he added.

Criminal activity, including the “ice menace,” is a community concern, he said.

“It is not just a problem for DPS or Customs or [the Drug Enforcement Administration] or law enforcement in general.”

When asked about the ice situation on Tinian, the DPS commissioner said: “Our task force is not only concentrating on Saipan. We also look at Tinian and Rota. Anything that comes up in any area, a unit goes down and checks on it.”

He said the DPS resident directors on Rota and Tinian are taking an active role and working closely with the local DEA task force commanders there.

“They are keeping close tabs on the situation. Ice is an issue that has its ups and down. We will arrest a whole bunch of people, and everything will slow down. Then it will pick up again.

“You know, it’s like speeding on the road. We might have radar, and we find a way to get you, but then you find some way to beat the system.”