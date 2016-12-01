Welcome to the ‘House of Angels’

THE House of Angels is among the many Christmas-themed structures that are on display at the Christmas Village in Susupe,” and it is a project of Rep. Angel A. Demapan, his family and friends.

“We thought about the angel that was at Bethlehem,” he said, when asked how he and his team came up with their theme.

“We did our best to capture the holiday spirit,” he added.

The House of Angels has a sign that says, “Believe.”

“We also want people to believe in the holidays — to believe that good things can happen when people do good deeds,” Demapan said.

“We also need to believe in each other and to believe in our commonwealth. Our commonwealth has gone through some dark days., but we have come very far. And the things that are happening now give us reason to hope and to believe that tomorrow will be better.”

He added, “Everybody needs to come together and celebrate the holidays — let’s be good to each other and things will fall into place.”

As for the opening of the Christmas Village on Sunday evening, Demapan said: “Tonight’s attendance is amazing — we haven’t had a Christmas event like this before. The turnout really speaks volumes about where we are as a community. Our people are happier today and ready to celebrate the holiday season.”

Demapan said he wishes everyone in the community a very happy, blessed and safe holiday season.