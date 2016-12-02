E-Land launches youth environmental program

E-LAND Group, the mother company of Kensington Hotel Saipan, launched the E-Land Youth Environmental Youth Alliance Program by awarding grants to four southern schools on Tuesday.

The official ceremony was held in Kensington Hotel’s spacious Queen’s Hall, and the selected schools were Koblerville Elementary School, Dandan Middle School, Hopwood Middle School, and Saipan Southern High School.

The schools were represented by their principals, lead teacher advisors and students initiating environmental protection projects.

According to Matthew Park, head of E-land’s global hotel operations, the program is a first of its kind and its goals are to build a sustainable environment by practicing environmental conservation activities through “youth capacity development.”

“It is evident that the natural environment is the foundation of our lives and is essential for maintaining our community,” he said. “However, the importance of preserving nature is often overlooked. We would like to put an emphasis on preserving the environment and take real action for the future residents of the CNMI and for the future of society.”

Park said the program will “raise environmental awareness among the youth and teach our students environmental stewardship. The students will have an opportunity to develop their critical thinking skills by planning and developing the projects themselves. By voluntarily participating in the environmental club activity, students can also learn how to become global youth leaders for the next generation.”

Jieun Ko, Kensington’s corporate social responsibility manager, said to be able to receive grants, students or schools need to apply and submit an activity plan.

Each selected school or student group will receive a maximum amount of $500 depending on the needed resources of the project.

Ko said schools can submit up to two activity projects each year following an evaluation of their completed activities.

On Tuesday, student representatives and their school advisors presented their activity plans which included tree planting, flower planting, beach cleanups, and hiking trail maintenance

Newly installed Commissioner of Education Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, in her remarks, thanked the students and their school advisors and administrators for conceiving environmental protection projects.

“I know many of us do what we can to save and protect our environment, and really it comes from deep within us,” she said.

“Because our ancestors, our elders teach us when you have a tree, you plant two more; when you go fishing you only take what you need; and if there’s enough to share always share. They taught us to conserve and protect the environment.”

Deleon Guerrero thanked Kensington Hotel and the E-Land Group for their “untiring support” of the schools and the local community.

Vinni Orsini, student advisor at Hopwood, Martha Kintol, SSHS principal, and Coastal Resources Management Director Frances Castro presented brief remarks.

Also present to witness the event were representatives of Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts, Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance, the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Division of Youth Services, and the Public School System’s Pupil Transportation Services.

Kensington Hotel Saipan served dinner to the attendees after the official launching of the E-Land Youth Environmental Alliance Program.