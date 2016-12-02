DPW removes fallen tree blocking Chinatown road

THE Department of Public Works on Wednesday removed a flame tree that had fallen onto Husga St. in Chinatown, blocking the road.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud cracking sound followed by a loud thud Tuesday night.

According to Dennis Davis, field operation supervisor of DPW’s Division of Roads and Grounds, the big tree fell late Tuesday evening.

Click to enlarge

He said it is their division’s responsibility to maintain highways and secondary roads.

Davis said whenever a big tree falls and blocks a public road, they will go to the area and remove the tree.

“This one fell down last night. This morning we came in and removed it from the road,” he added.

David said the tree was old and “probably infected with termites and other kinds of insects.”

He added, “The insects ate the tree from the inside. Sometimes the tree looks good outside but the problem is inside, where the insects are. And when they eat it all up, that’s what causes the tree to fall down.”

He said they were able to quickly remove the tree as they have the needed tools and heavy equipment.

“We used a chainsaw to cut it up, and a backhoe to push it to the side of the road ,” said Davis, a backhoe operator.

He said pedestrians and motorists should watch out for falling trees especially during windy weather.

“On Beach Road right now, it is kind of windy so just keep an eye on trees that have no more leaves. With other trees it is very hard to tell if they are going to fall down or not — they may look good outside but are actually rotten inside.

“When it’s windy, try to avoid areas that have old trees with no leaves or if they look like they are ‘overloaded’ and are leaning or about to fall down.”

Recently, Variety reported on flame tree loopers that are now infecting many flame trees on island.