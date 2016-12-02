Governor OKs ‘correction’ of Tinian spending measure

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has approved a measure amending Tinian Local Law 19-14 to correct the amount required for the 25 percent pension cut restoration.

Introduced by Rep. Edwin Aldan, House Local Bill 19-77 is now Tinian Local Law 19-15.

It amends Section 2 (a) of Tinian Local Law 19-145 which now reads:

“(a) $1,150,000 for the payment of the 25 percent retirement cut restoration for the retirees and survivors of the Second Senatorial District residing in Tinian and outside of Tinian under the expenditure authority of the Secretary of the Department of Finance. At the end of the fiscal year, the Secretary of Finance shall give an accounting of the actual amount paid out for the 25 percent retirement cut restoration.”

Section 2 (c ) of Tinian Local law 19-14 was also amended to read:

“(c) $365,000 for programs and activities in the Second Senatorial District to be expended as follows: 1. $205,000 to supplement any shortfall in revenue supporting locally funded personnel and operations under the Office of the Mayor of Tinian & Aguiguan, the Tinian Municipal Treasurer and the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission; 2. $60,000, Tinian Municipal Scholarship; 3. $50,000 for the monthly subsistence allowance of $200 per patient for dialysis, cancer, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy with spastic deplegia, debilitating epilepsy seizure disorder, dermatomyositis, arrhythmia, hemophiliac and post cerebral vascular accident patients from Tinian; 4. $5,000 for Tinian Department of Public Safety operations; 5. $5,000 for Tinian Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services operations; and 6. $40,000 for the renovation and operations of the Tinian Farmer’s Market operated by the Office of the Mayor of Tinian.”

The new Section 5 reads:

“Fiscal Year. The funds appropriated pursuant to this act shall be appropriated without fiscal year limitation(s).”